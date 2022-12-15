Play Brightcove video

The heartwarming moment was captured on camera.

A touching video of a man overjoyed to see Santa has pulled at the heart-strings of thousands.

Father Christmas and his elves toured the streets of Salford in a tinsel-covered traction engine - called The Old Faithful - and trailer.

Spreading a little festive cheer, members of the Hamilton Davies Trust (HDT), who support the communities of Irlam, Cadishead and Rixton-with-Glazebrook, waved to crowds who turned out in freezing weather to see them in Irlam, on Wednesday, 14 December.

And it was a visit to remember for Mark, from Princes Park Garden Centre, an organisation that supports people with learning disabilities, who even got a shoutout from Santa.

Princes Park Garden Centre Day support people with learning disabilities. Credit: ITV News

The heartwarming video of Mark jumping up and down in excitement has been viewed thousands of times on social media, with many praising the work of the garden centre and HDT.

One person said: "It was so wonderful to see such pure joy and excitement when this lovely young man saw Father Christmas and his Elves.

"Well done HDT. I suspect that many of us had tears in our eyes to see such pure joy."

Another said: "This is so beautiful. That young man really made me fill up. This is what Christmas is all about."