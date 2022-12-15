Finding out the Liverpool and Manchester City scores were two of the most popular questions asked of Alexa in 2022, it has been revealed.

The virtual assistant, built into Amazon’s smart home speakers, can help with tasks and answer questions through voice commands.

Now, Amazon has released data from the past 12 months revealing what people in the UK have been asking.

The top 10 included checking the Manchester City and Liverpool scores, along with Elon Musk's net worth and the age of singer Diana Ross.

Ed Sheeran was the most requested music artist with his song Bad Habits being named the most requested track - ahead of Harry Styles' hit song As It Was.Other popular queries included questions about former Prime Minister Liz Truss' husband - and asking the height of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The most requested recipe was for pancakes - ahead of Yorkshire pudding and chili con carne.In sport, asking Alexa the start date of the World Cup was the second most popular request, with checking the score in games involving Rangers, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea also making the top 10 requests.According to figures - the late Queen and the King were also among the top queries around age.

Dennis Stansbury, Alexa UK and Ireland manager said: “People all over the world are interacting with Alexa billions of times each week to learn, be entertained and get help with tasks.“Watching Peppa Pig, finding out football scores, getting pancake recipes, asking Alexa to sing ‘Happy Birthday’, and saying ‘thank you’ are some of the most popular things that people in the UK have used Alexa for in 2022.”