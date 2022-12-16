Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports' journalist Anna Youssef.

Community leaders joined worshippers at a mosque in Stockport in a show of solidarity after a pig's head was left on the roof - in an act of hate.

Those at Heaton's Muslims' Community Trust (HMCT) building in Heaton Mersey made the grim discovery as they left a gathering at around 9.15pm on Friday 9 December.

Mosque trustee Tayyab Mohiuddin told ITV News that the incident has left many members feeling threatened and intimidated.

He said: "This centre has been here for 10 years we never had an issue like this. It gives them a really sorrowful and painful feeling."

United against hate, community leaders from across Stockport joined worshippers for Friday prayers.

Community leaders joined Friday prayers in an act of solidarity Credit: ITV News

Councillor Tom McGee said: "We need to make sure that people of all faiths and non co-exist together but especially if you are a member of a faith community that you have the opportunity to practise that faith without feat, without recrimination and without threat."

The Labour MP for Stockport Navendu Mishra said: "...the community relations are good in Stockport but we have some people who sadly behave in a criminal manner like this.

"Their actions are designed to traumatise, attack and marginalise a smaller community and it is simply not acceptable."

Two men have been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident and a third man was detained on Friday, 16 December.

Detective Inspector Gareth Beasley of Greater Manchester Police's Stockport division said: "Hate crimes are abhorrent and have no place in civil society.

"If you or someone you know has been a victim of hate crime, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police or a support agency so you can get the help and support available."

