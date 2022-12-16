Manchester United says it's had to reduce crowd numbers for the Carabao Cup game next Wednesday due to strike action.

The club is hosting Burnley in the tie.

United say that industrial action affecting North West Ambulance Service means that safety authorities have advised them to reduce the capacity at the game.

And they say that the club has tried to develop a medical plan which will allow approximately 62,000 fans into the ground, but with West Stand tier 2 and North Stand tier 3 required to be closed. The club adds that closing these areas was the only possible option for making the necessary reduction, whilst meeting the robust medical plan requested by the authorities.

The date of the clash couldn't be moved because of a series of other factors, including the lack of availability of other key public services and matchday staff over the Christmas period, the conclusion of stadium works during the World Cup break, and the existing fixture schedule of both teams.

The club says that closing parts of the ground is the only way to keep fans safe Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

In a statement the club say that, "Everyone at Manchester United shares the inevitable disappointment caused by this news, particularly to those ticket holders who will be impacted. However, the safety of our fans is always our priority.

As the match is currently sold out, we have written to fans tonight in the affected areas offering the option of a full refund. No action is required from fans with tickets in other areas of the ground at this time. We will provide a further update tomorrow detailing next steps.We will do our utmost to relocate anyone who is impacted and has not chosen to accept a refund, prioritising Full and Cup Season Ticket holders."