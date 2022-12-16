Police in Greater Manchester have seized thousands of pounds worth fake designer perfumes in a pre Christmas clampdown on counterfeiters.

Worth an estimated £60,000 officers say that though the cosmetics may look convincing laboratory tests of samples previously seized have been shown to contain poisonous chemicals including cyanide, and even human urine.

Fake cosmetics such as eyeliner, mascara, lip gloss and foundation have also been found to contain toxic levels of chemicals and harmful substances such as arsenic, mercury and lead, all of which can cause allergic reactions, such as skin irritation, swelling, rashes and burns.

400 perfume bottles were among seven tonnes of counterfeit clothing, accessories and wireless earphones seized by officers after they carried out two raids in Cheetham Hill, Manchester.

In a joint operation with Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, the Immigration Services and anti-counterfeiting agency WRi, specialist officers from the City of London Police recovered fake brands including Chanel, Boss, Creed, Jo Malone, and Joy.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Hussey from the City of London Police said: “The lower price of counterfeit beauty products make them an appealing option to shoppers in the run up to Christmas, particularly at a time when cost-of-living pressures have increased.

“Those involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit goods are taking advantage of this and making huge profits in the process. These products are often untested and unregulated, showing that counterfeiters have little regard for the safety of the people who end up using them.”

A residential address was also searched, and one man was arrested. He has since been released under investigation.