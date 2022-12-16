Four members of a Merseyside organised crime group that ran an amphetamine lab in Scotland which could have netted them over a million pounds, and trafficked heroin and cocaine, have been convicted after a National Crime Agency investigation.

Gang leader Terence Earle used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to organise the gang. 48-year-old Earle of of Freckleton Road in St Helens recruited two other Merseyside men to take part in the conspiracy, Stanley Feerick and Lee Baxter.

But the conspiracy began to unravel when in December 2020 Lancashire Police seized more than 560 kilos of alpha-phenylacetoacetamide (APAA) - a chemical used in the production of amphetamine - from the group. This would have been capable of producing around £1.1m worth of amphetamine at the lab in Scotland.

Officers found it in a lorry which had been loaded from a warehouse at a caravan park in Weeton, Lancashire, on the orders of Feerick.

In March 2020 the gang had arranged for boxes of APAA which had been stored at the same warehouse to be loaded and driven to a garage in Motherwell.

EncroChat messages showed that Earle also oversaw the trafficking of heroin and cocaine from Scotland to Merseyside, and in the opposite direction, with the assistance of 48-year-old Baxter from Huyton.

In November 2020, Feerick, of Dovecot, Liverpool, met Stephen King, of Dumbarton in Lanark, south east of Glasgow, who supported the production of amphetamines.

Shortly afterwards Feerick was arrested as he drove a lorry south on the M6 and officers discovered a holdall, which was found to contain 2.9 kilos of heroin worth £300,000 and £20,000 in cash.

A search of his home unearthed £9,370 in cash.

Police found heroin in Feerick's lorry

NCA officers arrested Earle, Feerick Baxter and King in March last year.

Earle and Baxter pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court in October, with Feerick changing his plea to guilty on 5 December before he was due to stand trial. King was convicted by a jury yesterday following an eight-day trial. All of the gang are due to be sentenced on 18 January 2023.

£20,000 was found in the lorry when police stopped it on the M6

NCA Branch Commander Richie Davies said: “Terence Earle’s criminal organisation posed a serious threat to communities across Scotland and Merseyside

“They were determined to make money from producing or supplying illegal drugs, despite knowing the risk those drugs posed to users, and to many others affected by the violence and exploitation fuelled by the trade.

“Our investigation has dismantled their crime group, and demonstrates the NCA’s constant work to protect the public from the highest risk criminals impacting on the UK.”