Concern for rough sleepers in the North West as temperatures at night reach as low as -10 degrees.

One man in Manchester says he would walk all night in freezing temperatures to try and find somewhere to sleep.

Emergency plans means charities and community groups across the region are stepping in to try and help those sleeping rough, from providing free hot meals to giving them shelter for the night.

One shelter has opened its doors to more people, offering warm food and a place to sleep, even if it means sleeping on a camp bed.

In Rochdale, Roc 'n' roll Community Cafe offers discounted food and drinks, as well as free hot meals.

Chris Brown is a recovering addict and he says the cafe is 'one of the best things in Rochdale'.

He said: "I've lived on the streets before, and I suffered with addiction, came to the cafe and they helped me with a referral to get me into supported accommodation.

"Now I'm five months clean and I'm looking into doing level two and three counselling courses."

The cafe is a joint initiative between homeless charity Sanctuary Trust and Angie's Angels Community group - an organisation that works to help ease the transition into accommodation.

Angie McManus, who runs Angie's Angels, said: "We're getting more and more people which is sad, but I'm glad we're here because they've got that help then."

"We have people coming in and accessing food who haven't eaten for days.

"You've got everything in one place so they can get the help that they need: something warm, get a brew, get help, it's what's needed.

"It's not undignified to come and get help. I want it to be as normal as possible for people to come and access the help they need."