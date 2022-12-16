A group have been slammed after they were filmed sliding and dancing on a frozen lake - just days after four others lost their lives plunging through ice.

Footage shows the 10 people sliding and dancing on a frozen lake in Sefton Park, Liverpool.

The group of men and women are seen walking and sliding on the ice, with one man playing with a football, while two of the women are also seen dancing.

Onlookers are thought to have warned the group to get off the icy lake as it was dangerous and after almost 20 minutes, two wardens came and ordered them to get off - but they did not listen.

It is claimed the group shouted abuse at the wardens, before one woman, in her 20s or 30s, is said to have yelled: "Who do you think you're talking to, we're old enough to make our own decisions."

The group eventually came off the ice, but continued to hurl abuse at the wardens, one witness said.

Liverpool City Council said: "The ice may look thick on this lake, but these adults are even thicker to think it's ok to walk on it.

"Given what we all saw tragically unfold at Solihull at the weekend it’s with great sadness to see people put their lives at risk in this way."

The footage was taken by Nick Robinson, 49, who was meeting friends nearby when he spotted the group on the lake.

He said: "All I could think is there's no way these people have not seen the story about those little boys in Solihull and I was astounded.

"One woman went on the ice, and then like lemons, the rest of them followed until there were ten of them.""At one point they were getting really close to the darker section of the ice, where it's thinner."

The footage comes in the same week as four boys died after falling through an icy lake in Solihull.

The boys involved were brothers Finlay, eight, and Samuel Butler, six and their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, as well as 10-year-old Jack Johnson.Earlier in the day another photographer captured a man walking over the middle lake in Sefton Park on his own.

Liverpool City Council said: "Signs have been erected warning of the dangers at all our parks and lakes and we would implore anyone not to go anywhere near an iced over body of water."Better to admire the beauty and wonder of these frosty landscapes, rather than be a victim of their deadly trap.”

