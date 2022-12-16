Michelin-starred chef Paul Kitching has died at the age of 61.

His partner Katie O'Brien shared the news on social media, with the caption: "My love has gone. But what a love."

Paul, who was born in Gateshead, was renowned in the culinary world and is described as a "genius" and "infectiously enthusiastic".

The chef created Juniper, a restaurant in Altrincham, Manchester, which won him a Michelin Star in 1997 for 11 years.

He and his wife moved to Edinburgh in 2009 where they opened 21212, a five-star restaurant with rooms for guests.

The fine-dining eatery quickly became a favourite in the Scottish capital and was awarded a Michelin Star in 2010.

Simon Rogan, who owns the Michellin star restaurant L'Enclume in south Cumbria, said: "Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Paul Kitching - a great man and massive talent.

"There was no one like him. I’ll never forget the nuttiest but most memorable meals. A true inspiration to me. My thoughts are with Katie and the team at."

The Michelin Guide also paid tribute to the chef: "Paul Kitching was kind, clever, hugely talented and infectiously enthusiastic.

"He was also a true maverick and his passion and creativity were evident in every dish he created. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Katie and all his family."

Chef Gary Usher, from Elite Bistros restaurants group across the North West, said: "This is awful news I’m so so sorry.

"He was so kind to me when I needed an arm around me more than ever. He was one in a million and a genius too."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...