A stark warning has been issued after two men risked their lives to save a dog from a frozen reservoir in Cumbria.

An onlooker called 999 call after the men were spotted entering Ormsgill Reservoir, near Barrow-in-Furness, after the pet fell through ice on Thursday, 16 December.

Crews rushed to the scene, along with Cumbria Police and North West Ambulance Service, but luckily they two men had already managed to rescue the dog from the cold water.

Barrow Fire and Rescue has asked people to be vigilant around frozen bodies of water and urged dog owners to keep their pets on lead when walking near ice.

A spokesperson said: "If your dog enters water, please do not put yourself at risk by entering the water and call 999 and ask for the Fire Service.

"If you witness anyone walking on frozen water, please encourage them to get by off immediately."

The stark warning comes after the death of four children who fell through a frozen lake in Solihull in the West Midlands.