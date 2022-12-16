Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist, Andy Bonner.

Hundreds have gathered for the funeral of a former British soldier who was killed in Ukraine.

Simon Lingard, who was from Lancashire and known to his friends as Grimmy, is said to have been killed in action when his trench was hit by a Russian shell on 7 November.

Family and friends gathered to remember Mr Lingard, 38, at his funeral on Friday, 16 December, in his hometown of Great Harwood, near Blackburn.

Simon Lingard was killed in action in Ukraine. Credit: Family photo

Among the mourners were his two teenage children, Jackson and Keane.

His childhood friend Tom, who also served in Afghanistan, but decided not to go to Ukraine, described Simon as a "good man" or "always saw the good in people"

Tom said:"He gave so much of himself when he had nothing really left of himself to give.

"He believed in what he was doing. He knew what he was fighting for - that was Grimmy really. He always fought for what he believed in."

Hundreds gathered for the funeral of the former British soldier. Credit: ITV News

Ukrainian flags were held along with those of the British Legion as mourners paid their final respects to Simon.

Tens of thousands of pounds has been raised to pay for the funeral, with any money left over being donated to a trust for his children.

