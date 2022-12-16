North West Ambulance Service are warning the public of people in Manchester posing as staff and asking for 'donations'.

It released a public notice on Twitter urging people to not make any donations to the fraudsters.

The tweet claims the fake ambulance staff are "asking for donations to pay wages whilst on strike."

This comes less than a week before NHS ambulance crew across the North West go on strike.

More than 1,600 ambulance staff from across the North West, North East and West Midlands will strike on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

North West Ambulance Service assured the public that those asking for donations are not ambulance staff.

It asks people to report any concerning behaviour to the police via 101.

