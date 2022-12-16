In 2018 Laura Nuttall was given just 12 months to live.

The student, from Barrowford near Nelson in Lancashire, was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Despite that devastating diagnosis, she's battled through and is making the most of her precious time; making memories with her family.

Now, along with mum Nicola and dad Mark, the 22 year-old enjoyed a day to remember - being shown around Oldham Fire Station.

Here's a little look at what she got up to.

Firefighter Aaron Palmer had read about Laura's journey with cancer and was only too happy to show Laura around the fire station.

"I came across her story and was touched by it, as I'm sure everyone else was," he said.

"To have her here with us today, a massive smile on her face, and to see what it meant to her family as well, it's been really nice for us to be able to do something."

As well as being shown how all the specialist equipment in a fire engine works, Laura was able to don the uniform, go up in a cherry picker and hold the fire hose.

She says she's so grateful for being given the opportunity.

Laura recently underwent her fourth major surgery since her diagnosis.

Her family decided to bring Christmas forward this year after Laura was told the tumour had already grown back and moved to other parts of her brain just two weeks after the surgery.

Today though, Laura's parents enjoyed the day as much as Laura, and they were thrilled to see her enjoying herself on the back of a rough couple of weeks.

In August 2021, Peter Kay performed two sold-out sets at Manchester’s O2 Apollo to raise money for Laura.

Kay returned to the stage after a break from the public eye. Delighted audiences gave him a standing ovation as his matinee set began.

In November the Bolton comedian then treated her and mum Nicola for a surprise lunch at the White Swan in Fence near Burnley, before Laura resumed radiotherapy.

Laura’s dad worked with Peter at ITV Granada in Manchester, and says he called as soon as he heard Laura was ill.

His visits always ‘lift everyone’s mood’ and he ‘makes them all laugh', he added.

Her family says Laura "just gets on with life and looks for the next challenge" and they are determined to create as many memories together.

Her mum said: “We just need to keep her busy and focused on things to look forward to."

Her family are calling for more research into glioblastoma, which is biggest cancer killer of children and adults with cancer under 40 but gets just 2% of cancer funding.