Merseyside Police have charged a man with racially aggravated Section 4 public order and non-fatal strangulation following an incident in Walton, Liverpool. At around 3.30pm on Thursday 15 December officers were called to reports from a taxi driver that he had been racially abused and then strangled by a passenger on Oakfield Road.

A man was found hiding close by and was detained.

The victim was left shaken and distressed.

Gary Bohanna, 51, of Tavy Road, Everton has been charged with Racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress and intentional strangulation.

Bohanna has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Adult Remand Court on Saturday 17 December. Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 22000923235.