Man jailed after sexually assaulting woman on a train in Merseyside

A man has been sentenced to jail after sexually assaulting a woman and then returning to the scene to try to find her again.

The incident took place on a Merseyrail Service in April 2022, and was captured on camera by the victim.

Liverpool Crown Court heard, Nathan Nash, 30, of Ribblesdale Close in Eastham, began talking to the 20-year-old victim as she waited for her train to work on the morning of April 14 2022.

Nash followed her onto the train and sat opposite her, then moved to sit next to her and began a conversation that became increasingly sexual in nature.

Nash then sexually assaulted the woman, rubbing her thigh and telling her he was "horny."

The victim managed to push Nash's hand off her leg and eventually escaped him after he followed her to her place of work.

The 20-year-old victim alerted her manager and called the police. Nash was arrested at the train station later that evening, where he had been waiting for the victim.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said that she now wears a hoodie on her commute and feels anxious and on edge all the time. She also experiences flashbacks of the assault and is worried about taking the train home at the end of each workday.

Nash was sentenced to two years in jail and will also be placed on the sex offenders register for ten years after pleading guilty to sexual assault on 21 October.

Judge Neil Flewitt KC described Nash as a 'danger to young women' and said that he had no doubt that Nash was intent on striking up some sort of relationship with the victim, despite it being obvious that she was not interested.

Judge Flewitt said Nash had a “clear pattern of violent offending” and “of abusive behaviour in relationships”, including revenge porn and assaulting his sister.

He explained that most of Nash’s previous cases of violent offending were against women and that this assault was “another form of violence against women.” The judge concluded that Nash does pose “some danger to young women”.