A man has died after being hit by a car in Bolton.

On Friday, 16 December, At 12 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, on Blackburn Road in the Astley Bridge area of Bolton, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man did not survive the collision.

The identity of the victim, as well as details about the vehicle involved, have not yet been released by police.

Blackburn Road was closed at the junction with Crompton Way for several hours following the accident, and drivers were advised to avoid the area. Traffic was diverted via Darwen Road, Turton Road, and Tonge Moor Road in both directions.

An air ambulance was also seen at the scene, along with a large number of emergency service vehicles.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said, "GMP were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Blackburn Road in Bolton.

"Officers attended and a man has sadly passed away."