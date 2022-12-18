Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage after a serious road traffic collision in Dalton, near Skelmersdale.

The incident happened at 9.57pm on Saturday 17 December on Beacon Lane, Dalton, when a VW Golf collided with a wall by the side of the road.

Four people were in the car and the front seat passenger – a 17-year-old girl – suffered a serious head injury for which she is being treated in hospital.

The other three people in the car were all taken to hospital for treatment.

Beacon Lane is a rural location and police are asking for any witnesses to come forward who saw the collision or saw the car before it happened.

They also say they would like to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision.

Any witnesses or anyone with information, please call 101 – quoting log LC-20221217-1303.