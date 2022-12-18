Public venues must ensure stronger protection against terrorism under a new law introduced following the campaign of the mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim.

Martyn Hett, 29, was one of 22 people killed during the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

After his death his mother, Figen Murray, has tirelessly campaigned to ensure public venues and local authorities have preventative action plans against terror attacks.

Now, after four years, the legislation known as Martyn’s Law is set to be introduced with the Government planning to publish draft legislation in early spring.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is committed to working with Mrs Murray to improve security measures at public venues.

Currently private and public owners of venues currently have no obligation to act on advice from specialist counter-terrorism officers about threats of a terror attack and how to reduce the risk.

Martyn's Law will cover all of the United Kingdom and follow a tiered model linked to the type of activity taking place and the size of the expected audience, the government said.

The law will also seek to improve how prepared a venue is without putting an undue burden on business.

The government will also establish an inspection and enforcement regime, issuing sanctions for breaches, and will provide statutory guidance and bespoke support.

What are the tiers?

A standard tier will apply to locations with a maximum capacity of more than 100 people.

Venues will need to undertake low-cost effective measures such as training, information sharing, and completion of a preparedness plan.

An enhanced tier will focus on high-capacity locations - those that can hold 800 or more.

Venues will be required to undertake an additional risk assessment that will inform the development and implementation of a thorough security plan.

Figen Murray's son Martyn Hett was one of 22 who lost their life in the attack in 2017. Credit: Family photo

Mrs Murray said she received the news on what would have been Mr Hett’s 35th birthday, Thursday, 15 December.

“I got a phone call off Rishi Sunak himself on Thursday morning, which was incredible because it was actually Martyn’s 35th birthday,” she said.

“The Prime Minister knew about the birthday, so he mentioned it at the beginning, which was rather nice of him.

“I said to him it was the best birthday present I could have hoped for for Martyn.”

She added that her son would be “tickled pink” if he were here to hear about the legislation.

“He would be tickled pink, I would say, he would be really touched,” she said.

“But I think, on a more serious note, he would be really pleased that something as important as this kind of legislation, in his name, is going to be saving lives in the future.”

Praising Mrs Murray’s campaign, Mr Sunak said: “The way the city of Manchester came together as a community in the wake of the cowardly Manchester Arena attack, and the amazing work of campaigners like Figen Murray who have dedicated their lives to making us safer and promoting kindness and tolerance, is an inspiration to us all.

“I am committed to working with Figen to improve security measures at public venues and spaces and to delivering this vital legislation to honour Martyn’s memory and all of those affected by terrorism.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman thanked Mrs Murray and her campaign for their “tireless efforts”.

“Protecting the public from danger is a key responsibility of any government. The terrorist threat we face is diverse and continually evolving, which is why this legislation is so important.

“I would like to thank Figen Murray and the Martyn’s Law campaign for their support in the development of this vital reform.

“Their tireless efforts have helped inform our approach and the heart-breaking stories from survivors and their families are a constant reminder as to why we must deliver on this commitment to work together to improve public security.”