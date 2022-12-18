The family of an 87-year-old woman who died five days after a crash in Bury have paid tribute to her, saying they will miss her "sunny personality".

Irene Allen was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a van on Walmersley Road in Bury on Tuesday 6 December 2022.

Irene never regained consciousness and lost her fight for life on Sunday 11 December.

In a tribute to Irene, her daughter Melanie, said: "Irene was a much loved ex-medical receptionist at Ribblesdale House and AgeUK Jubilee Centre committee member.

"Irene, a keen walker and Rawtenstall Cricket fan, leaves behind a daughter and three grandchildren and a whole community who miss her sunny personality.

"Always putting others before herself, in the mid 1960’s Irene complained to Bury Council about the lack of safe crossings for school children across the busy Walmersley Road, and became the newsworthy first lollipop lady in Bury.

"This tragic irony sits with us today."

Greater Manchester Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area in the moments leading up to and before the collision took place.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1115 of 06/12/22.

Alternatively, details can be passed via the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.