A £30,000 cash boost will help fund a "vital" new role to help tackle youth homelessness on the Isle of Man, a Manx support charity has said.

Housing Matters has received a Manx Lottery Trust grant to fund a new officer to educate students about the risks of leaving home without support.

It comes after the charity raised concerns about the number of young people becoming homeless on the island.

Manager Julie Marshall said the charity was "extremely grateful" for the grant.

Established in 2007, Housing Matters helps those without a home to find suitable temporary accommodation while working to find long-term solutions.

The lottery trust funding will pay for new training and support officer Lucie Tomkinson for the next two years, during which time she will deliver an education programme for Manx students.

It will cover issues like "the reality of leaving home at a younger age" without planning or support and training on the rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords, the charity said.

Ms Marshal said the new officer would also help train other Housing Matters staff on the latest policies and procedures.

Sarah Kelly, Trustee at Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘We really appreciate the work Housing Matters do in enabling people to get back on their feet by sourcing accommodation.

"We are pleased to support them with this funding, which will assist in preventing these ongoing issues.’

This grant is from Manx Lottery Trust's Community Awards Programme. Manx Lottery Trust has been delegated to distribute National Lottery money from The National Lottery Community Fund.