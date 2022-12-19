Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Emma Sweeney

A nine-year-old boy says he feels "annoyed and excluded" after being told he cannot join his friends on a residential school trip - because of a lack of facilities to cope with his disability.

Jacob O'Neill, who attends Banks Lane Junior School in Stockport, has a condition known as spinal muscular atrophy, which requires him to use a motorised wheelchair.

After attending his school for three years, Jacob had been looking forward to taking part in an annual residential trip to Conway, in Wales, with his peers.

But, the Year 5 pupil has now been told he will not be able to go as the two night trip is inaccessible for him and his wheelchair.

Jacob said: "I feel really annoyed, angry, excluded and many more things I shouldn't feel."

The schoolboy's family have now made a formal complaint, and say the decision amounts to discrimination, insisting provisions could be made.

The school said it had come to the decision following an extensive risk assessment, and there are a significant number of the activities, transport, locations and venue that would cause problems for Jacob.

But Sophie Bennett, the schoolboy's mum, says there are many elements in the risk assessment that are flawed.

Ms Bennett said: "There were things in there like the pavements are too narrow for Jacob's wheelchair.

"There's a pond - that's a risk to Jacob because there's a pond - well surely that's a risk to all children?

"The beach is inaccessible - but we know there are ways around that because we've taken him ourselves. We can hire out beach buggies to take him on.

"And I've offered to go, his dad's offered to go.

"Everything just seems to be a risk and there's been no discussion around that with me."

Jacob and his mum Sophie are urging the school to change its decision. Credit: ITV Granada

Jacob added: "I've been driving a long, long time.

"I think I know how to get through a path and avoid ponds and things like that."

Ms Bennett was left further "outraged" when the school suggested a possible solution might be for Jacob to go on a trip with another Stockport school that would be better equipped to deal with his needs.

But both Jacob and his mum have said this would not be appropriate as he would not know anyone at the other school.

Jacob says the decision has left him feeling ''angry.'' Credit: Granada

Rob Price - a solicitor who specialises in special educational needs - believes the school should reconsider it's position.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, Mr Price said: "The risk assessment should be looking at - and certainly the school should have this in mind - they should be concentrating on what Jacob can do, so that he is included in the trip and can attend the trip."

Jacob's parents have now made an official complaint and say they will continue to voice their believe that he could and should go on next year's trip.

Ed Milner, Headteacher at Banks Lane Junior School, said: “This matter is subject to ongoing discussions so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.

“However, we recognise that all children are unique.

"At Banks Lane Junior School we try to ensure that all children receive the best opportunities for learning in the classroom and beyond.”