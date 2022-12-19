Play Brightcove video

More than 100 festive tractors have filled the streets of Liverpool to raise money for charity.

Farmers from across the North West decorated their tractors with fairy lights and Christmas decorations for the annual Festive Farmers Christmas Convoy Run.

The money from the parade will help to fund new equipment and research to help children and families for the Alder Hey children's charity.

More than 100 tractors took part in the parade. Credit: Simone Burton

The tractors visited Childwall Fiveways, Alder Hey, Stanley Park, the Strand and more.

The event began back in 2020 was created by farmer Olly Harrison after he was inspired by a similar event on the Isle of Man.

Olly said: “Last year we raised £65,000 and this year we want to raise more than that, so let’s see if we can get to £100,000. We’re also going to do a food bank drop at Stanley Park, for fans supporting food banks.”

The ‘Fans supporting Food banks’ organisation helps to tackle food insecurity and austerity across the UK.

On twitter they said: “Not all supermen wear capes, from what we seen last night most of them drive tractors.”

You can still donate to the event on their GoFundMe page.