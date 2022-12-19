Labour’s Andrew Western has been sworn in as a MP following his election victory for Stretford and Urmston.

The election was called after former labour frontbencher, Kate Green, stepped down to become the deputy mayor of Greater Manchester.

Andrew Western was the leader of Trafford Council before taking over from Kate Green

He entered the chamber to the Home Office alongside fellow Labour MPs Lucy Powell and Andrew Gwynne.

Andrew Western won with a majority of 9,906 with a promise to fight for properly funded public services

After signing the register, he was welcomed to the House by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The cold weather conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to turnout of just 25.8%.

Mr Western, who secured a majority of 9,906, said the result sent a “strong message” to Rishi Sunak’s Government.