Labour’s Andrew Western sworn in as MP for Steford and Urmston
Labour’s Andrew Western has been sworn in as a MP following his election victory for Stretford and Urmston.
The election was called after former labour frontbencher, Kate Green, stepped down to become the deputy mayor of Greater Manchester.
He entered the chamber to the Home Office alongside fellow Labour MPs Lucy Powell and Andrew Gwynne.
After signing the register, he was welcomed to the House by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
The cold weather conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to turnout of just 25.8%.
Mr Western, who secured a majority of 9,906, said the result sent a “strong message” to Rishi Sunak’s Government.