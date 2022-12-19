Play Brightcove video

Another busy day at the Stockport Warehouse of Cash for Kids: Mission Christmas Appeal. Last year they had around £3.5 million worth of gifts to children across the North West, nominated by the likes of teachers, police officer and social workers.

The warehouse is staffed mainly by volunteers. Paul Atherton is one of them and has been using his annual leave to help out for the past sixteen years. Paul said "Christmas is a big thing for me and I love Christmas and Christmas day.

It's a special day. The thought of any child waking up and not getting a present breaks my heart especially in 2022. That is why I help out.

I just want every child to have a present and believe in the magic of Christmas."

Paul Atherton has been a volunteer for sixteen years

The donations come from the likes of shoppers at B&M bargains and Liverpool football club. There are also private donations too. Sarah Hancock brought her daughters Charlotte and Emma to donate. The girls used their pocket money to buy the presents.

Sarah said "It's really important that our children know some of the difficulties that other children might be facing."

Emma said "I think the children will wake up and will be really happy because they have something to look forward to."

Last year around £3.5 million worth of toys were donated

Danielle Powell is a learning mentor at a primary school and is collecting presents for over two hundred children. She believes the cost of living crises has meant more families than ever need help from the Mission Christmas Appeal.

This year's appeal is the biggest ever

Danielle said "the families are having to spend on food and the bills so they haven't got the extra money for a toy for underneath the tree. It's not just a couple of families that are struggling this year. There are a number of working families who are struggling."

