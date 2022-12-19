Oldham actors reunite for Emmerdale Christmas bombshell

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle reunites with Caleb Dingle Credit: Emmerdale, ITV

It wouldn't be Christmas without a drama for the Dingle family - and this year's festive surprise on Emmerdale comes in the shape of a new character - Cain Dingle's long lost brother.

Caleb is played by the Oldham actor Will Ash, who was at school with the actor who plays his on-screen brother, Jeff Hordley.

The pair will reunite for a special Christmas Day episode of the soap.

The actors have known each other for more than 20 years

Will said "being able to come in and already have a relationship with Jeff makes it less daunting. He is lovely. We worked together a lot. We did a lot of plays at school together and we've professionally worked together."

It's a frosty reunion in a prison visiting room for Cain and Caleb.

The unannounced visitor has some difficult questions for Cain as he spends Christmas Day behind bars.

For Jeff Hordley, Will's arrival in Emmerdale means more dramatic storylines for his character Cain.

He's delighted that an old friend will be playing his on-screen brother.

Jeff said "Will has such a great presence on screen and with us going back to our school days it was easy to click in and have that chemistry."

The Christmas reunion threatens to shake things up Credit: Emmerdale, ITV

The brother's Christmas Day reunion threatens to shake things up for the Dingle family, with Emmerdale producers promising more drama as they rekindle their relationship.

Producer Laura Shaw said "An incident happened in 1992 that made Cain send Caleb off to the wilderness never to contact them again and we'll reveal that on boxing day.

Cain doesn't want Caleb anywhere near him but Caleb could be the answer to all his prayers to get him out if the tricky situation he's in."

Will Caleb ignore Cain's warnings? Credit: Emmerdale, ITV

Storylines that promise to keep Emmerdale viewers gripped into the New Year - starring two actors whose on-screen chemistry has been twenty years in the making.