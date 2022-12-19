A number of parcels have been stolen after two men raided a Royal Mail depot in Liverpool.

It is thought the men, who had their faces covered, entered the loading bay of the Harrington Road depot at around 8.20am on 16 December.

There they approached a member of staff before making off with a number of parcels and running towards a silver Ford Transit van, driven by a third suspect.

The van was later abandoned at the junction of Sefton Street and Northumberland Street, where the men were seen making off.

Merseyside Police are now looking for the three men, who were wearing black clothing and had their faces covered.

Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: “We are urging anyone with information about this robbery to come forward to help our investigation.

"I am also appealing for drivers and residents in the surrounding areas who have CCTV and dashcam to please check your footage which may have captured the robbery and the van driving off.”

If you have any information contact Merseyside police by DM via their social media desk on Twitter @MerseyPolice or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 22000924625.

You can also contact the independent charity Crime stoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.