Peter Kay has been described as the "secret Santa" who has helped to "put the magic back into Christmas" after donating £14,000 to a children's charity.

The Bolton comedian made the announcement to fans at the first show of his month-long residency at the O2 Arena in London, while dressed as Father Christmas.

Kay made the donation to Action for Children, with each pound representing every ticket sold at his gig at the O2 Arena on 16 December.

The comedian kicked off his month-long o2 residency on December 17. Credit: PA Images

In a social media post, the non-profit charity thanked the Phoenix Nights star for his "generous donation".

It said: "Thank you Peter Kay for choosing us for this very generous donation."Many children will wake up on Christmas to no toys, food, or warmth.

"We need Secret Santas like you to help put the magic back into Christmas."

The 49-year-old has a month-long residency at the O2 Arena in London as part of his nationwide tour which kicked off on 2 December at Manchester's AO Arena.

