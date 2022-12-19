A sexual predator has been jailed after he was was caught attempting to meet up with two teenage girls by paedophile hunters.

Alexander Budd, 41, was duped by the group after he began messaging a decoy profile they had created.

After arranging to meet the '14-year-old girl' at a convenience story in Garstang Road, Preston, he was confronted by a member of the group, based in Fleetwood, Lancashire.

Shortly after he was then arrested by police at the scene.

Further enquiries revealed Budd had also been messaging decoy profiles for two teenage girls.

He arranged to meet a 14-year-old girl in Ipswich on 5 June 2021, after offering £200 for sexual purposes, but the meeting did not take place.

Budd had also sexually communicated with a second decoy account – the girl he was due to meet in Garstang Road - this meeting was due to take place a day later on 6 June.

Between April 2020 to May 2021, detectives said Budd had arranged with a male to have sex with 14 and 15-year-old children for the fee of £400, with an arrangement made for Budd to meet with an underage teenager on 8 August 2020.

However police have not been able to establish if these meetings took place.

Budd, of Westway Court, Fulwood, Lancashire, was charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, arranging the commission of a child sexual offence and meeting a child following grooming.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison at Preston Crown Court on Friday 16 December. Budd was also handed a 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Stephen Rotherham, of the Rape Investigations Team, South Division, Lancashire Police, said: “Budd is a dangerous man who had showed a persistent and depraved desire to have sex with children.

“The evidence gathered confirmed his intent and willingness to pay significant sums of money to commit his offending.

“This investigation highlights our commitment to preventing and detecting sexual offending. We will do everything possible to trace those responsible and take action against them.

“We would like to offer reassurance any reports of sexual offences, old or new, will be dealt with sensitively, thoroughly and professionally, with the interests of the victims and their families being our priority.

“We welcome the sentence handed down by Judge Parry and it should serve as a warning to others wanting to commit such crimes.”