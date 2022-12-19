A jealous son deliberately ran over his mum’s new partner twice after telling her he would ‘kill him’.

Adam Dixon covertly followed his mum and Tarek Youssef back to their house from a shopping trip, before lying in wait behind a wall.

As Mr Youssef went out to confront to Dixon, the pair argued before the 27-year-old then drove over him, before reversing and driving over him again, in Oldham.

Mr Youssef, in his 40s, was left with numerous injuries including 19 broken ribs, a fractured spine and a wound to his liver, Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester, heard.

The attack, which was captured on CCTV, shows Mr Youssef attempting to evade Dixon, before the car mounts a grass verge to knock him down.

Dixon pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault and was jailed for 13 years and four months.

Prosecuting, Hugh Barton said Dixon’s parents had divorced, which neither of their twin sons took well.

The parents hoped the family could reconcile.

Dixon's mum met NHS consultant Mr Youssef after the divorce but kept it secret so that her sons would not find out.

On one occasion when she was visiting Mr Youssef, Dixon wanted to know where she was going and threatened to follow her.

“Whilst driving she realised her son was following her after recognising his registration plates," Mr Barton said.

"She pulled over and he followed.

“He pulled out a knife and demanded she tell him who she was seeing and told her if he saw someone he would kill him.

"She told her ex-husband and told him to speak to their son about the incident.”

After returning home the following day, Dixon told her he would kill her partner and said he would be ‘going to prison’.

Events escalated further after Dixon’s mum and Mr Youssef returned home from a shopping trip to Cheshire Oaks.

She noticed Dixon was parked opposite her partner’s house and saw him hiding behind a wall as they went inside.

Mr Youssef then went outside to speak to Dixon.

His mother watched through the window and could see Dixon shouting at Mr Youssef from inside his car.

Judge Hilary Manley said the attack was ‘deliberate and ferocious’ and he intended to cause the man ‘really serious harm’.

CCTV footage captured Mr Youssef take a couple of steps towards Dixon’s car before he drove straight at him.

Mr Youssef moved to the left to avoid being hit, but Dixon mounted a grassy verge and ran over him with both the front and rear wheels.

“He reversed back onto the road before driving over him for a second time,” Mr Barton said.

Dixon then parked up on the road and was arrested shortly after.

He told officers Mr Youssef had hit the car and threatened to kill him and so was defending himself.

“It was quite clear from the footage that he was quite some distance away,” the prosecutor added.

In a victim personal statement, Mr Youssef said his leg was left ‘deformed’ after he had a metal plate inserted, and he can only walk with a crutch.

He said he was left agitated and anxious and said he struggles to sleep.

He said: “I have lost interest in life since this incident.

"I don’t enjoy eating or drinking. It’s changed my life forever and I have lost interest in life.”

Defending, Mark Fireman said Dixon suffered from schizophrenia.

“He accepts it was physically him who committed the act, but says he was driven by his mental health condition which he has suffered from for some years but it became more acute over time, leading up to this particular offence,” he said.

“He was mentally unwell.

"These offences were driven, in part, by delusional thinking.”

But, Judge Hilary Manley said: “In my judgement, your mental illness was not particularly severe and largely you were motivated by malice due to the relationship between your mother and the victim, and due to the loss of hope you had for the reconciliation of your parents.”

