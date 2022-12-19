The family of a woman who died in a house fire have said their lives have been "torn apart" as they paid tribute to their "loving and caring" daughter.

Rebecca Foster, 32, was taken to hospital just before 12.45am on Monday 12 December after a blaze broke out at her home in Daresbury, Cheshire. She died two days later.

Her fiancé Kieran Naylor, 33, remains in a critical condition.

Firefighters remained on scene into Tuesday, damping down and monitoring for hotspots or flare-ups. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A tribute issued on behalf of Rebecca’s family said: “Rebecca was a loving and caring daughter and our lives have been absolutely torn apart by her death.“She and Kieran made the perfect couple, and the pair were planning to spend the rest of their lives together, but sadly they will never be able to fulfil their dreams.“We would like to thank everyone who tried to help Rebecca and Kieran on the night of the fire for all their efforts and would ask that we are left to grieve in peace at this difficult time.”

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing, however police do not believe the cause is suspicious.