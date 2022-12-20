The owner of Accrington Stanley football club has handed back his ‘Freedom of the Borough’ after a row over noise from live music in its supporters bar.

Andy Holt has returned his medallion and citation to Hyndburn Council, saying, “I don’t want to be a Freeman of Hyndburn. I want to be free of Hyndburn.

“The poison at its heart has seen it continue on its inexorable downward path.”

Mr Holt is director of What More UK (trading as Wham) since 1999 and director and the majority shareholder of Accrington Stanle since October 2015.

He was made a Freeman of Hyndburn Borough in May.

His citation said: “Andy is a key figure within the Hyndburn business and sporting community.

“His no-nonsense approach has struck a chord with football fans country-wide and has helped to further raise the profile of Accrington Stanley FC and the borough.”

Mr Holt’s decision follows six live music performances at Accrington Stanley’s Coley’s bar, on Livingstone Road in Accrington, being cancelled after a noise abatement order was served by Hyndburn Council.

The move followed town hall officials receiving noise nuisance complaints as a result of the events at the venue.

The club’s managing director David Burgess put Mr Holt’s post on Twitter.

Cllr Melissa Fisher, deputy leader of Hyndburn Council’s opposition Labour group, said: “It comes to something when a major stakeholder in the borough who has invested a lot of money into the town says he is ‘done with Hyndburn’.

“Hyndburn Labour Group are going to do what we can to support the club in a positive way.”

Wayne Fitzharris of Reform UK party said: “Andy Holt can definitely feel victimised.

“Its time our town became more professional when dealing with investors and got our act together.”

Former Hyndburn Labour MP Graham Jones tweeted: “The way ASFC have been treated by Hyndburn Council is appalling.”

An online petition ‘ to get the council to overturn their abatement order’ has been launched and garnered more than 1,700 signatures.

Hyndburn Council leader Cllr Miles Parkinson said: “It is something I don’t want Mr Holt to have done.

“I am hoping to speak to him and get to the bottom of the issues and resolve them.

“He is an inspiration and has taken to club to another level as well as employing many people in Accrington and the surrounding area as a businessman.”

