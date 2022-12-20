Play Brightcove video

Studio chat with Victoria Ekanoye and Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

Former Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye is starring in her first ever feature film this Christmas.

It comes after the 39-year-old actress revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in November 2021.

Ekanoye described Christmas in Paradise, the sequel to Father Christmas is Back, as a "feel good, silly, romantic movie".

Ekanoye found a lump in her breast while feeding her newborn son Theodore, who she welcomed with her partner Jonny Lomas last January. Credit: Victoria Ekanoye

"It's festive and that is what we need, that is what we want," she said.

The film stars Kelsey Grammer as Father Christmas and Elizabeth Hurley as Joanna.

"With this one [Kelsey Grammer] he is on a beautiful island called Nevis and the family have no idea why he is there.

Play Brightcove video

"There is a specific theme through it that I think once people watch will understand why I really wanted to do this movie."

When asked if Kelsey Grammer knew of Corrie, Victoria replied "yes".

"I was surprised. Not for any other reason except for I didn't think it reached there, but of course it does.

"It's the biggest and longest running soap in the world. They know of it and I was not expecting it at all."

Ekanoye said Elizabeth Hurley "really looked after" her while they were filming.

"We were also with her son Damian who is also incredibly talented and equally as beautiful," she said.

"They really looked after me and took me under their wing. They are the reason I was there in the first place."

Victoria Ekanoye with Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley. Credit: Victoria Ekanoye

The last time Ekanoye spoke to our Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline was when she had her Bye Bye Boobies fundraiser before her mastectomy.

She said: "I just wasn't ever expecting to have been able to move on so quickly really and it's still a part of our lives.

"I'm on medication and that will be for at least five years."

Ekanoye is the fifth person in her family to develop breast cancer, one of those people being her mum.

"She is a big part of why I am here today. Not because I was able to detect it and get myself seen, but because she had been through it.

"I think it's just about how you deal with it and hoping that you can help other people in the process and that is what I am trying to do."

Christmas in Paradise is out now and can be streamed on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google and Sky.