From 'special' to 'unbearable' - Ashley Dale's family face birthday without her

The family of murder victim Ashley Dale say the festive season has gone from "special" to "unbearable" on what would have been her 29th birthday.

The council worker was shot dead, at her home in Liverpool, back in August.

In a statement, her loved ones say they want to "emphasise the devastating effects gun crime has had on our family."

Intruders broke into her home in Liverpool's Old Swan neighbourhood in the early hours of 21 August.

The statement reads: "On what would have been Ashley's 29th birthday, her loss is beyond words, the family have been torn apart and life can never be 'normal' again."Her birthday being so close to Christmas made this time of year so special, but without her Christmas is going to be unbearable.

"Life has become a living nightmare for Ashley's parents, siblings and family. Her loving, kind and articulate nature showed through with the number of friends she had. We couldn't have been more proud of Ashley.

"We miss you Ash with all our hearts."

The murder victim's loved ones "vow" that "justice will be served."

Merseyside Police have arrested 15 people since Ms Dale's murder. All have been released on conditional bail.

"We know that today will be an extremely difficult time for Ashley’s family and friends, as they continue to come to terms with her sudden and tragic passing," said Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings.

She added: "We share their determination to see justice served, and to that end our investigation team continues to make progress.

"Detectives review all new information received on Ashley’s murder as a high priority, so please don’t assume what you know is already known to us.

"The smallest detail, image, footage or description could prove pivotal to our enquiries, so let us make that assessment."