A man has been jailed for a "totally unprovoked and shocking" racially motivated attack on two teenagers with a screwdriver.

John O'Donnell, 56, assaulted the 17 and 18-year-old boys, after shouting racial abuse at them on a street in Kensington in Liverpool.

One teenager received cuts to his neck and cheek, while the second teen, who came to his friend's help, was cut on his arm. Both needed hospital treatment.

O’Donnell, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated s20 assault and s4a racially aggravated public order.

He was sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty at Liverpool Crown Court.

Detective Constable Matt Blackburne said: "This was a totally unprovoked and shocking racially aggravated assault.

"Nobody should be subjected to racial or physical abuse and we will not tolerate anyone being targeted in this way.

"Hate crime has no place in Merseyside and we will work tirelessly with our partners to stamp it out.

“I am pleased that O’Donnell is now behind bars as a consequence of his actions and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of hate to contact us so that we can take positive action and bring the person or people responsible to justice.”

If you don’t want to report a hate crime to the police you can report it to Stop Hate UK, an independent and confidential helpline for victims of hate crime.

You can contact them on 0800 138 1625 or on their website.