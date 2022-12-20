This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Footage captured the horrifying moment a man 'cartwheeled' a cat in the air and smashed her into the ground.

Distressing footage has been released of a man stalking then abusing a cat in a carpark.

In the footage, caught on a neighbour's CCTV, the man can be seen following 15-year-old Lola on Laythom Street in Bury, Greater Manchester, around 11pm.

He then attempts to get his dog to chase and attack her in a carpark near Brookshaw Street.

The man grabbed Lola by her back legs before 'cartwheeling' her around and smashing her unconscious on the floor.

Lola is now recovering at home but will need regular eyedrops and may need an eye removing due to injuries from the attack. Credit: MEN Media

Tracy Heatley, Lola's owner, let her out of the house in the evening of 5 December, expecting her to return within minutes due to the bitterly cold temperatures.

But nearly two hours later, she received a call telling her Lola had been taken to the emergency vets by police after suffering life threatening injuries.

The attack has left owner Tracy feeling "absolutely heartbroken".

Police shouted at the man to keep his dog back after he failed to do so. Credit: MEN Media

Neighbours who all know Lola as the "community cat" are also shocked, angered and desperate to find the man responsible.

Mum-of-three Tracy said "It's awful. Absolutely horrific."I did nothing different to what I do every night and usually she just comes back within minutes, but she wasn't back by 11pm and I wasn't going to leave her because it was so cold.

"I went outside and shouted for her but then my house phone rang at about 11:45pm which really worried me as I thought it could be something bad had happened to my two older kids who aren't at home anymore.

"But it was from the vets who told me how bad her injuries were which was awful."She continued: "What sort of person would do that?"It made sense it had to be a person because the vets kept saying the injuries didn't add up to it being a dog attack.

"She's old and frail so an attack from a dog would have killed her, they said.

"They called me in three or four times to come in as they didn't think she'd make it which was so sad."

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway. Credit: MEN Media

Tracy said she cried when her neighbour showed her the footage."It completely broke my heart, and it all made sense. He grabbed her from under the car and cartwheeled her around, smashing her on the ground.

"He takes the dog to her trying to get it to rip her to shreds but it's not interested.

"You can then see the police come around the corner and they instantly think it's the dog by the looks of it."A police officer wrapped her up and took her to the vets straight away. The dog didn't do anything wrong, looking at the CCTV I don't want it punished, I'm an animal lover."Tracy's nine-year-old bought chocolates for the police officers that helped save Lola and wrote them a card.

"He's got more compassion in his little finger than this man who attacked Lola."A friend of Tracy's has set up a gofundme page to help cover the costs of Lola's care, which has already raised more than £1,200. "I'm just so grateful that people can be so kind this close to Christmas," Tracy added.

"It just makes me sick to think how many animals this man may have hurt or how many he will try and kill. He needs to be punished.

"The more people that can be aware of him and keep a look out for him the better."I've got another cat who I just won't ever be able to let out again. It's such a shame. I've had Lola longer than my youngest son, she's like a baby to me."

Greater Manchester Police confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway.

It said: "At around 11pm on Monday 5 December, GMP were made aware of a dangerous dog on Brookshaw Street, Bury.

"No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is underway."Lola is now recovering at home but needs regular eyedrops and may need an eye removing due to injuries from the attack.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...