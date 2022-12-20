Plans for Salford City FC and Sale Sharks rugby club to swap stadiums with rugby league side Salford Red Devils have collapsed as the council look to buy the AJ Bell Stadium outright.

The EFL League Two side, owned by Manchester United's Class of '92 stars, play at the Peninsula Stadium on Moor Lane, Kersal.

Currently, the Red Devils and rugby union side Sale Sharks share the AJ Bell Stadium in Barton-upon-Irwell - which is jointly owned by Salford City Council and Peel.

The club has been trying to increase its matchday attendances since the pandemic Credit: MEN Media

It was planned that Sale Sharks would continue to use it in a joint arrangement with the football club. Salford Red Devils would then have moved seven miles to the Peninsula Stadium.

But now it has emerged Salford City Council is attempting to buy the AJ Bell stadium.

The development is a major blow to Salford City as the switch to the AJ Bell was essential to meet rules on capacity to host games higher up the football league pyramid.

The Sale Sharks share the AJ Bell stadium with the Red Devils Credit: MEN Media

Sale Sharks will be able to continue playing at the AJ Bell as they have a 25-year-lease, regardless of who the owner is.

Meanwhile, Salford Red Devils have their own ambitions to buy the stadium, via the backing of a local businessman, Sebastian Gerrard.

It is understood Salford City and Sale Sharks made an offer for the AJ Bell Stadium that met the asking price, and was accepted.

However, in the last fortnight the council informed them the deal was off.

In a statement, Salford City FC said: "We were informed in the last two weeks by Salford City Council that they will now purchase the stadium outright and that we wouldn’t be considered.

"Whilst this news came as a surprise to us, we will continue to monitor closely the progression of the purchase, but at this moment our immediate future is to remain at The Peninsula Stadium. There will be no further comment from the club."

The Peninsula Stadium was redeveloped in 2017 Credit: MEN Media

In response to the council's bid to acquire the stadium themselves, Sale Sharks CEO Sid Sutton said: “We will continue to have a long-term home at our stadium, however we can confirm that following 18 months of discussions, our proposed bid to buy the stadium as part of a joint venture has been declined.

“We are now working very closely with Salford City Council to ensure we reach a robust agreement that allows Sale Sharks to both enhance and control the matchday experience for the benefit of our supporters, and benefit commercially from matchday activity.

“We have always maintained that taking control of the stadium is integral to the long-term future of Sale Sharks and that remains the case.

"Equally, we were clear that we wouldn’t proceed with any course of action until Salford Red Devils have secured a place to play.

"Salford City Council’s proposed agreement will enable this to happen while ensuring that the stadium remains the home of Sale Sharks.”

The ground currently has a capacity of just over 5,000 Credit: MEN Media

A Salford City Council spokesperson said: “The council and Coscos (stadium company) have been in extensive negotiations with partners about the sale of the stadium - but unfortunately we have not received a proposal which satisfies our aspirations for this great community asset.

"We are now looking at other future options. It is important to note that we have been liaising closely with executives at Salford Red Devils and Sale Sharks who are fully briefed. We will provide further updates in the new year.”

The ground can hold more than twice as many spectators as the Peninsula Stadium. Many feel that the stadium, which is overlooked by the M60, should be the new home of Salford City.

Nicky Butt said: "We are still in discussions with the council and Peel [over a move to the AJ Bell]. We are very confident that we will get it sorted out eventually but the time it has taken to get towards the answers we need has been difficult."

Should Salford City get promoted two leagues to the Championship their current ground would not be acceptable to the EFL due to its small capacity.

They would have two years to find a new home.

