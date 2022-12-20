Bottled water stations have been set up in parts of north Lancashire after thousands of people were left without water.

The cold weather snap giving way to warmer weather caused a number of burst pipes and leaks.

Residents in parts of Morecambe and Lancaster are facing now water for 24 hours.

United Utilities says it needs to refill the reservoirs which provide water to homes and businesses, and it has had to turn off water supply whilst repairs are made.

Bottled water stations have been set up:

Mathias Street Car Park, Mathias Street, Morecambe, LA5 5JR

Morecmbe FC, ‘The Mazuma Stadium, Christie Way, Westgate, Morecambe, LA4 4TB

Both will be open from 8am to 8pm today, 20 December.

Another station will be open from 9am to 8pm at Morecambe Festival Market car park, Marine Road, Morecambe, LA4 4DW.

United Utilites says it will keep residents updated via its website.

