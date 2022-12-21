Bob Dylan has been offered a cameo on Coronation Street after revealing he is a fan of the soap.

Producer Iain MacLeod suggested Dylan could sing karaoke with characters Ken Barlow and Rita Sullivan during an open mic night at the Rovers Return pub, if he agreed to appear.

Dylan, 81, discussed his affection for the long-running show, which is filmed in Salford, in a rare interview with The Wall Street Journal, saying watching it makes him feel "at home".

Barbara Knox who plays Rita Sullivan in Coronation Street. Credit: PA images

MacLeod said: "To hear that Bob Dylan is a Coronation Street viewer blows my mind.

"I would absolutely love the idea of him turning up in the Rovers Return one night.

"Maybe we could write in an open mic night and a mysterious singer could roll in out of the Manchester rain and do a turn."

Dylan released his self-titled debut album in 1962, two years before the first episode of Coronation Street aired.

Bob Dylan in 1967. Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

MacLeod added: "Both he and Coronation Street established their reputations in the 1960s, both have championed working class voices and causes, both tell stories with a particular sensibility and sense of humour."

In his interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dylan was asked what he had recently binge-watched.

He replied: "Coronation Street, Father Brown and some early Twilight Zones. I know they’re old-fashioned shows but they make me feel at home."

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly appeared on an episode on the soap, where she was shot in the leg. Credit: ITV

Famous faces who've had a cameo on the Cobbles:

Peter Kay

Sir Ian McKellen

Joan Collins

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Status Quo

Lorraine Kelly

Paddy McGuinness

Hollywood legend Joan Collins made an appearance on an episode with Jack and Vera Duckworth in 1997. Credit: PA Images

