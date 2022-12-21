Six Chinese officials wanted for police questioning over the assault of a protester outside the nation’s consulate in Manchester would not be welcome back in the UK after being withdrawn by Beijing, a foreign minister has said.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon made his comments as he was tackled in Parliament over whether the diplomats, including consul general Zheng Xiyuan, had been declared “personae non gratae”.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has previously said he is “disappointed” the individuals will not face justice over the attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Bob Chan.

Bob Chan (pictured) was taken to hospital for his injuries after the alleged attack in Manchester. Credit: Matthew Leung/The Chaser News

Beijing insisted the departure of the consul general was a “normal rotation”.

Greater Manchester Police wanted to interview Zheng Xiyuan and five of his staff over the attack in October.

The Foreign Office had requested Beijing waive the diplomatic immunity of the individuals to allow the interviews to take place.

Labour frontbencher Lord Collins of Highbury said: “Their withdrawal is a clear admission of guilt.”

He pressed the minister on their status to “avoid those individuals being able to repeat such attacks on peaceful demonstrators in this country”.

Responding, Lord Ahmad said: “At no time in our conversations with the Chinese embassy did we ask them to remove their diplomats.

"It was right that there was a police investigation and then, based on police advice, we asked for the immunities to be waived."

On the issue of whether they were “persona non grata”, the minister told peers: “I can confirm that the consul general and the five other staff who the police had identified have now left the UK and are no longer accredited consular staff in the UK.

"It is right that they are no longer here.

“We have been clear that the consul general and the others would not be welcome to do any further posting here in the UK.”

Liberal Democrat Lord Purvis of Tweed said: “I think I took it from the minister that they will effectively be personae non gratae, but he was careful with his language.”