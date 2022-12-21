Train operator TransPennine Express has issued a "do not travel" alert as a "significant rostering system issue" causes major disruption to services.

The company, which runs trains across northern England and into Scotland, told passengers many services had been cancelled and urged them not to travel on their network.

The FirstGroup-owned company has suffered problems for several months due to staffing.

TransPennine Express customer service and operations director Kathryn O’Brien said: “Due to a significant rostering system issue, today we are experiencing a high level of unplanned cancellations and disruption across our network.

“We know this will have a significant impact on customers travelling with us today and sincerely apologise for any disruption caused.

“We are working hard internally and with our system provider to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“We are doing all we can to keep customers on the move but while problems persist, we advise customers not to travel and to seek alternative means of transport.”

The cancellations come after a recent wave of strike action caused major disruption across the rail network.

The next planned RMT union strike action affecting TransPennine Express is scheduled for the first week of January, but the operator says services on Christmas Eve will finish early due to strike action affecting Network Rail, and is advising passengers to only travel if essential.