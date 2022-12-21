E-scooters will be banned from Avanti West Coast stations and its trains following concerns for safety.

From 27 December, electric scooters will no longer be allowed onboard Avanti trains or at its 16 managed stations because of the risk posed by the type of batteries used.

The Lithium-ion batteries used to power the scooters can overheat, and if they do, they produce a vapour of toxic gases that could lead to a fire or a risk of explosion.

The ban follows a similar rule introduced by East Midlands Railway (EMR) on 19 December.

Avanti say the ban is temporary, until there is greater regulation on e-scooters.

Electric wheelchairs and e-bikes are exempt from the ban - as are mobility scooters.

Avanti West Coast manage 16 stations across the country:

Birmingham International

Carlisle

Coventry

Crewe (& Chester and North Wales)

Lancaster

Macclesfield

Oxenholme Lake District

Penrith North Lakes

Preston

Rugby

Runcorn

Stafford

Stockport

Stoke-on-Trent

Warrington Bank Quay

Wigan North Western

Mobility scooters are exempt from the ban. Credit: Avanti West Coast/PA

Dave Whitehouse, Safety and Security Director at Avanti West Coast, said: "The risks associated with e-scooters are a significant concern and are why we’re banning them at our stations and onboard our trains.

"This temporary ban is to preserve the safety of our colleagues and customers until there is greater regulation on e-scooters.

"We ask our customers to adhere to these new rules and be kind to our staff helping to enforce them, so we can keep everyone safe."

