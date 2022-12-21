A free-climber from Greater Manchester scaled the Shard before telling arresting police officers he would ‘come down in two minutes after taking a selfie’.

Adam Lockwood, 21, caused mass chaos around London as public services declared a ‘critical incident’ when he was seen climbing the 1,016 foot building.

Lockwood, of Wigan, previously admitted to causing a public nuisance and a separate offence of burglary. He has been handed a suspended sentence.Prosecuting, Laura Broome said that on September 4 this year, at around 5am, emergency services were called to reports of a man climbing up the Shard.

They tried to communicate with him to stop him, but were unsuccessful and a critical incident was declared.“This saw the closure of the Shard, London Bridge railway station, and the cancellation and delay of numerous trains,” Ms Broome said.“A large cordon was put in place which caused disruption. Customers and local businesses were also affected. The defendant then began taking photos of himself.”

Adam Lockwood hanging off the building Credit: MEN Media

When he was arrested, 90 minutes later, he told officers he was expecting to be arrested and admitted the offence in his police interview.The court also heard that Lockwood had burgled the offices of clothing brand, Nasty Gal, in the Northern Quarter, and stole £24,000 worth of cameras and lenses in July.

He was caught after trying to sell the stolen goods to a camera shop.CCTV footage showed that he had climbed into the office through a hatch and using a tow rope tied to a backpack.

Lockwood is also the subject of a civil injunction made by Manchester City Council, following 40 incidents of ‘urban exploring’ between June 2018 and February 2019, in which he was dangling upside down from cranes.

He had also previously received a suspended sentence after climbing onto the roof of the Arndale shopping centre and filming himself.The anti-social behaviour injunction order bans him from uploading videos to social media filmed when trespassing on private property.Defending, Adam White said his client had been diagnosed with ADHD and had a ‘compulsion’ for climbing.“I find myself talking about ADHD more and more in these cases, and whether those with this sort of condition are unable to express self control,” he said.“Sometimes it can manifest in erratic behaviour and sometimes they are unable to rein oneself in. It seems Mr Lockwood is the second rather than the first.”He said his client deliberately climbed the building at 5am in order to minimise impact and try to ‘get it done’ before the rush hour.

He also said he climbed on the side near to the roof of the London Bridge station to minimise the risk to himself and other members of the public.After climbing the Shard, he said he had ‘peaked’ and that he was ‘never going to be able to recreate that feeling’.Of the burglary, he said it happened with the intention to obtain funds to pay for legal representation so that he could argue against the civil injunction by Manchester City council.Sentencing, Recorder Michael Armstrong said: “This was a very serious offence, and you showed little regard for other members of the public, and in my judgement, your actions were reckless.“Punishment can only be achieved by a custodial sentence, but I have taken a step back after looking at your personal mitigation.”Lockwood, of no fixed abode, was handed 18 months imprisonment which was suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirements, and made the subject of a criminal behaviour order to last for five years.A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was set for May 8 next year to determine the costs of the incident.Lockwood has 14.2K subscribers on his YouTube channel, ‘Nuisance’, where he posts videos of his death-defying stunts across Europe.