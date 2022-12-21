A 34-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a nine-year-old who was shot as a gunman chased a convicted burglar into her home.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared via videolink wearing a pale-coloured polo shirt at Liverpool Crown Court to enter the plea.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally injured after burglar Joseph Nee was chased by the gunman into her house in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, entered not guilty pleas to Olivia’s murder, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Ms Korbel was in court along with other family members, some of whom shook their heads as the not guilty pleas were entered.