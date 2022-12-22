Carlo Ancelotti's home was raided by gang when his teenage daughter was home alone Credit: PA

Carlo Ancelotti's teenage daughter screamed in horror, when she discovered a gang of masked men inside the former Everton manager's house.She was alone at home during the terrifying raid at the property in Blundellsands, Crosby, Merseyside.The gang behind the burglary and a string of more than 30 other break-ins have been jailed at Liverpool Crown Court.

They had also stolen the ashes of a family pet and a fireman's MBE in other break-ins.

The court was told that a "team of highly-organised, professional burglars" targeted the now Real Madrid boss' address on February 12 last year, while he was still in charge at Goodison Park.Michael Scholes, prosecuting, described how Ancelotti's young daughter "screamed" out in horror when she realised that two men had entered via a first-floor balcony at around 6.30pm.A quantity of jewellery, a designer leather bag worth £2,000 and several credit cards were stuffed into a pillowcase and taken during the incident.

Shaun Rimmer and Adam Hastings - from Netherton, Liverpool - led the gang targeting houses where firearms including shotguns were kept, hoping to steal them to sell on to the criminal underworld.

They and fellow burglar Callum Martin, of Bootle, also ransacked dozens of secluded homes to steal up to tens of thousands of pounds of jewellery at a time.Hastings and Rimmer were described as the "main participants", having been "undoubtedly in control of the entire operation". Both were also present for the vast majority of the break-ins.Rimmer admitted conspiracy to commit burglary, three counts of possession of a shotgun without a certificate and theft of a motor vehicle.

The 29-year-old was jailed for eight years and nine months, to be served consecutively to an eight-year sentence imposed in Scotland earlier this year.Hastings, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and three counts of possession of a shotgun without a certificate. He was handed 10 years and nine months.Martin admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and three counts of possession of a shotgun without a certificate. The 33-year-old was locked up for four years and five months.