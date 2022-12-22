Warning this article contains pictures some readers may find distressing

A man who abandoned two dogs and left them to die in his home has escaped jail.

Byron Rowland, 23, left the two bulldog breeds, Tank and Frankie, alone and without water for three-months in a flat in Bury.

Rowland left the dogs from 31 October 2021 to 19 January this year, without a regular supply of water.

The dogs were found during a routine inspection from the landlord, who then contacted the RSPCA.

When the animal charity rescued the dogs, they discovered a dark silhouette stain on the carpet where they had been laid.

This shows what was left behind when RSPCA inspectors moved the dogs. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector, Jessica Araujo said: “Any bowls, pans or plates were dry. All taps were turned off. The kitchen sink, bath and toilet were all dry.”

“In the bedroom where Tank was found there were around 40 piles of faeces, an overturned empty dog bowl, two empty upright bowls and an open bag of dry dog food.

“And in the bedroom where Frankie was found there were, again, multiple piles of dog faeces mixed with torn up tissue.”

The landlord also informed the RSPCA that the heating had not been turned on during the period either.

One of the two bulldog breed dogs to die in the Bury flat. Credit: RSPCA

Without water dogs can only survive between eight and eleven days, a vets expert report said: “Dog food was still accessible at the time of their death but the dogs did not have access to water.

“A dog that has access to food, but not water will dehydrate.

“When the water bowls became depleted it is likely the dogs began to search for other water sources.

“The inspector noted the toilet was dry, which was likely due to them having drunk the water after their bowls were empty.”

Rowland, of Limefield Road, Radcliffe, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

He admitted causing unnecessary suffering to both the dogs by not providing the proper care for them and admitted to failing to ensure the needs of the dogs were met.

Rowland has been given a 26-week suspended sentence for 12 months and he has also been ordered to complete 30 days rehabilitation activity and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He will also have to pay £1,972 legal costs and vets’ fees as well as a victim surcharge of £128.

