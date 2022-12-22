Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary at KFC after they were tracked down by a police dog.

Merseyside Police was called to Stonedale Retail Park in Norris Green, Liverpool, after security at the restaurant, which was closed at the time, reported two people inside the premises. Officers attended, at around 12.55am on Thursday 22 December, and, following a short foot pursuit, detained two males, with the help of police dog Rita A 12-year-old boy from West Derby and a 13-year-old boy from Tuebrook were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to a police station to be interviewed.

Two people were reported to be inside the KFC store Credit: Google Streetview

