Video report by ITV Granada journalist Tim Scott

Two of Manchester's best loved city centre market stores say their futures are in doubt after the arrival of a new development next door.

Some of the businesses working out of units on Church Street in the city's Northern Quarter have been there for generations.

But they claim they have been left out in the cold with a distinct lack of support.

Shopper in fruit and veg stall in Manchester's northern quarter Credit: ITV Granada

McCall's Organics Fruit and Veg stall has been in business for more than 53 years and trading at the Church Street site for over 20 years ,alongside the popular Manchester Book Buyers.

The developers have offered compensation, but the stall holders claim it is not enough.

Mark McCall says, "It seems to me they are in the business of putting small businesses out of work. They have offered us the rateable value, but if you have spent a lifetime building a business up, as part of your pension, you can't afford to lose it."

"I think after 25 years, our business is worth more than the rateable value.'

Manchester Book Buyers say they've been left out in the cold after losing premises Credit: ITV Granada

Edward Hopkinson, from Manchester Book Buyers says, 'We are at the mercy of the developers who said categorically that we are not in the position of buying businesses, so where does that leave us, we have got no where to go".

The store's customers have been offering support, saying "they don't know how they would manage without the fruit and veg stall".

Church Street units in Manchester's Northern Quarter Credit: ITV Granada

In a statement, the developer's ES Manchester High Limited said;

'As we prepare our plans for the development which will support the regeneration of Manchester city centre, we will work closely with the Council as owners of the land on which the market traders are located to support the transition of the site'.

Manchester Book Buyers say they rely on their loyal customers to support them if they can find a new home Credit: ITV Granada

The stalls say they rely on customer support to remain in business, if new premises can be found in time.

