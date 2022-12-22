A Real Housewives of Cheshire backed restaurant which collapsed into administration owes more than £3 million, it has emerged.

Boujee Restaurant and Bar, which had venues in Manchester, Liverpool and Chester had been backed by reality star Lystra Adams.

But, due to Covid closures, the rising price of food and drink and the company's inability to access Covid-related business support, it quickly fell behind on rent and tax payments.

The company's first venue in Liverpool had opened at the end of 2020 but closed in August 2022.

Its Manchester site opened in May 2021 but closed in October 2022 shortly after Ms Adams resigned as a director.

Its Chester branch opened in November 2021 on Pepper Street and was acquired in October by one of the firm's founding directors in a move that saved all 32 jobs.

Now administrator Dow Schofield Watts Business Recovery has published a document detailing how the company entered administration.

It includes how much it owes to its creditors, and whether they will get their money back.

Dow Schofield Watts Business Recovery said the company operated at a loss during that time as the "majority of the Covid-specific support packages were unavailable to the company due to the infancy of the business".

The administrators added that throughout late 2021 and early 2022, the Liverpool venue was "failing to achieve its expected turnover" and that the company accumulated arrears of rent with the landlord and also fell into arrears with HMRC over VAT and PAYE payments.

The administrator said: "This resulted in significant cash flow difficulties for the company which was compounded further with suppliers increasing prices for food and drink produce which could not wholly be passed on to the customers."

Boujee Restaurant and Bar was set up in September 2020 by Stephen Cliff, with Minesh Parekh and Adams joining as directors two months later.

Its first site in Liverpool was forced to close temporarily on 30 December 2020 because of Covid-19 restrictions, only reopening on 17 May 2021.

In March 2022, the directors entered negotiations with the landlord of the Liverpool venue over a new lease as the current deal was due to expire in July.

However, because of the rent arrears, the administrator said the landlord was not willing to enter into a new agreement.

As a result, the venue closed in July 2022 and all staff were made redundant.

Dow Schofield Watts Business Recovery added that £12,000 was owed to the employees at the venue when it closed.

The administrator said: "The company's financial position continued to deteriorate with turnover significantly reducing across the Chester and Manchester venues.

" As a consequence, the company was unable to discharge trade creditor payments."

After Dow Schofield Watts Business Recovery was formally instructed to assist the company in September, its Manchester venue closed, with all staff made redundant.

Zobra Conference and Events Ltd, whose sole director is Mr Parekh, acquired the company's Chester site for £75,000 in October.

The Dow Schofield Watts Business Recovery document, which has been filed with Companies House, also details how much the company owed to its creditors when it entered administration.

Unsecured creditors were owed more than £2.8m but the administrator said it is "currently expected that realisations will be insufficient to allow the distribution to the unsecured creditors".

HMRC was also owed £802,783 but the firm added that it is also currently expected that there will not be enough money for a repayment.

Dow Schofield Watts Business Recovery added that while a dividend will be paid to former employees who are owed almost £50,000 collectively, how much they will end up receiving and when is "currently uncertain".