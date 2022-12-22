Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes

Thousands of Ukrainians who found refuge in the North West are facing their first Christmas thousands of miles from home.

More than 150,000 Ukrainians have come to UK, since the Russian invasion began in February.

Home Office figures show more than 5,000 of those were given places to stay across Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire, Cheshire, Cumbria, and the Isle of Man with host families offering accommodation and support.

Ukrainian families singing Christmas songs in Mossley Credit: ITV Granada

In Mossely in Ashton-under-Lyne, Natalia and Yaryna have been preparing for Christmas singing songs from Ukraine with their children, hoping next year it will be safe enough for them to return.

Steve Gooderson helped to house them, along with 18 families fleeing the war, by raising funds to pay their rent for a year.

Steve Gooderson giving Ukrainian families a hamper Credit: ITV Granada

He said, "They have been ever so grateful, they are very kind. They have gone out and got jobs because they want to work and don't want to live on benefits."

Back in Ukraine Natalia was a doctor, and Yaryna was an accountant. They are working hard to fit in a new country, but say Christmas is a tough time, with relatives they cannot be with, and they worry about their safety.

Illia who's 9 says he feels safe in the UK away from the sirens and fighting Credit: ITV Granada

Illia who is 9, says he feels 'very good' to have Christmas in the UK, because there is 'no war' like in Ukraine, and they don't have to hear 'the sirens forcing them to take cover in their basements.'

His Ukrainian friends say their dream is to be able to return home for Christmas next year, and they are forever grateful for the help they have been given.

Natalia and Yaryna said hope it will be safe enough to be able to take their sponsors from the north west to meet the rest of their families in Ukraine and to repay their kindness.

No one knows if that will be possible and just when the war will be over, but it is a hope many here cling to.