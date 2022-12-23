The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a dog was found dumped in a suitcase in Greater Manchester.

The elderly female Boxer-cross was discovered by a member of the public, who spotted her head hanging out of the case, which had been placed in a wooded area near to Malcolm Drive in the Clifton area of Swinton.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Jess Pierce, who is investigating, says the canine’s death is suspicious due to the way the body was disposed of - hidden in a suitcase in a quiet place.

"It does look strange the way this poor dog has been left with her head protruding out of the suitcase in a remote location which raises suspicions as to how the pet died."

The dog, who is not microchipped, also had an enlarged stomach and blood in the mouth but the cause of death is not known.

This sad incident comes as the animal welfare charity has revealed a shocking 25 per cent increase in pet abandonments, which they believe is due to the cost of living crisis.

The deceased canine has white and merle coloured fur with a patch of grey around her face.

The black and grey checked suitcase she was found inside had been left on a wooded pathway near to a car park on a housing estate on the afternoon of Friday, December 16.

Inside the case, which was discovered at around 2.30pm, was a black jacket with a distinctive striped waist trim.

“It is horrible that a dog was left in this state the week before Christmas and we would like to trace her owners or anyone who might know how she came to be where she was found,” added Jess.

“It may be that her owner couldn’t afford to take her to the vets or dispose of her body properly because of cost of living issues.

But, if that was the case, then there is no need to take such a drastic course of action as there is help and advice available from the RSPCA and a number of other charities about veterinary costs and end-of-life decisions.”If anyone has information about the circumstances surrounding this Boxer dog’s death then they can ring the RSPCA appeals line number on 0800 123 8018.

